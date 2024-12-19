As Long As My Body’: Rohit Sharma Shuts Down Retirement Rumours

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma made sure that he will not retire from international cricket in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The Indian team captain has not been able to make an impact with the bat and has been going through a torrid form lately. A lot of fans and cricket pundits have been criticising Rohit for his poor show with the bat.

Earlier, veteran player Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement in the post-match press conference after the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane.

"I have not batted well. There's no harm in accepting that. But I know what's in my mind, how I'm preparing myself. All those boxes are very much ticked. It's just about spending as much time as possible, which I'm pretty sure I'm just there. As long as my mind, my body, and my feet are moving well, I'm pretty happy with how things are planning out for me."

"Sometimes those numbers can tell you that it's been a while since he's got big runs. But for a person like me, I think it's all about how I feel in my mind, what kind of prep I'm having before each game, and how I'm feeling about myself.

"That's the most important thing. And I'm feeling good about myself, to be honest. Runs are obviously not showing that, but inside it's a different feeling."

Rohit Sharma has been batting lower down the order as KL Rahul took the opening onus alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal. But then, Rohit’s decision to bat at number six has not worked out at all.

Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.