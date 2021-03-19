Asghar Afghan equals MS Dhoni's record in Afghanistan's 45-run win over Zimbabwe

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan completed a massive accomplishment in his side's T20I clash against Zimbabwe on Friday in Abu Dhabi. His side secured a comprehensive 45-run win against Sean Williams-led Zimbabwe in the second T20I, which also saw him equal former India skipper MS Dhoni's T20I record.

Both Asghar and Dhoni are now on level terms and have led their teams to 41 victories in the shortest format of the game.

Dhoni, who drew curtains on his illustrious career last year, has led Team India in 72 T20I matches, which also include the historic 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. Asghar, on the other hand, has led the Afghanistan team in 51 T20Is.

England’s Eoin Morgan is third on the list with 33 wins in 58 matches.

In the clash on Friday, Afghanistan kicked-off the proceedings by piling a gigantic 193/5 on the board after 20 overs. Usman Ghani and Karim Janat scored 49 and 53 runs respectively. Mohammad Nabi also played a blazing knock of 40 in just 15 deliveries.

In response, Zimbabwe bowed down against Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan, as they were bundled out on 148 runs in 17.1 overs. Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohammad Nabi also scalped two wickets each.

With this win, Afghanistan also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.