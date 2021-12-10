Ashes 2021-22: England fan proposes his Australian girlfriend in stands during 1st Test - WATCH

The Ashes cricket series is known for fierce rivalry between Australia and England and when the game is on, the emotions are out too. The words are exchanged and the pressure is at its peak.

The first Ashes Test of this Australiam summer began on December 8 and with it the tussle between the spectators as well. Australia and England fans take this series very seriously and sometimes heat rises even in the stands.

However, on Friday (December 10), a rare occurence took place when an England fan, member of the famous Barmy Army, proposed an Australian girl in the stands.

Rob Hale, member of the Brisbane Barmies, proposed to his girlfriend Natalie during Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. Natalie was surprised by this proposal and instanyly said yes to the marriage.

England's Barmy Army tweeted the video of the proposal and wrote: "Massive shoutout to Rob Hale, he met Natalie back in 2017 during the last #Ashes with the Barmy Army! Congrats guys."

Here's the video:

YES _ Massive shoutout to Rob Hale, he met Natalie back in 2017 during the last #Ashes with the Barmy Army! Congrats guys _________

pic.twitter.com/iZsLTxSGAi — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 10, 2021

On the pitch, England made a strong comeback, in the second innings of the match, with Dawid Malan and Joe Root striking fifties. They continue to grind to save this match during the time of writing of this piece.

England were bowled out for a mere 147 in the first innings. Australia, thanks to 152 from Travis Head, posted 425 in the first innings, taking a heavy lead.