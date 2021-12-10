हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes

Ashes 2021-22: England fan proposes his Australian girlfriend in stands during 1st Test - WATCH

The Ashes cricket series is known for fierce rivalry between Australia and England and when the game is on, the emotions are out too. The words are exchanged and the pressure is at its peak. 

Ashes 2021-22: England fan proposes his Australian girlfriend in stands during 1st Test - WATCH
(Source: Twitter)

The Ashes cricket series is known for fierce rivalry between Australia and England and when the game is on, the emotions are out too. The words are exchanged and the pressure is at its peak. 

The first Ashes Test of this Australiam summer began on December 8 and with it the tussle between the spectators as well. Australia and England fans take this series very seriously and sometimes heat rises even in the stands. 

However, on Friday (December 10), a rare occurence took place when an England fan, member of the famous Barmy Army, proposed an Australian girl in the stands.

Rob Hale, member of the Brisbane Barmies, proposed to his girlfriend Natalie during Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. Natalie was surprised by this proposal and instanyly said yes to the marriage.

England's Barmy Army tweeted the video of the proposal and wrote: "Massive shoutout to Rob Hale, he met Natalie back in 2017 during the last #Ashes with the Barmy Army! Congrats guys."

Here's the video:

On the pitch, England made a strong comeback, in the second innings of the match, with Dawid Malan and Joe Root striking fifties. They continue to grind to save this match during the time of writing of this piece. 

England were bowled out for a mere 147 in the first innings. Australia, thanks to 152 from Travis Head, posted 425 in the first innings, taking a heavy lead.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AshesAshes 2021-22england bary armyEngland fanAustralian fanAus vs EngGabba Test
Next
Story

MS vs ST Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne at 1:45 PM IST December 10

Must Watch

PT9M28S

Abhishek Kapoor on Vaani Kapoor playing a trans woman in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'