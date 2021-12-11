हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ashes 2021

Ashes 2021: All-round Australia thrash England by 9 wickets in first Test

Pat Cummins had taken five wickets in the first innings while Lyon scalped four in the second for Australia. With the bat, Head scored a century for the hosts while Warner had registered 94 runs in the first innings.

File image (Source: Twitter)

Nathan Lyon, skipper Pat Cummins, David Warner and Travis Head were the standout performers as Australia defeated England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday.

Chasing 20, Alex Carey (9) and Marcus Harris (9*) made light work of the chase and the hosts registered victory in just 5.1 overs.

Earlier, Lyon and Cummins got among the wickets as Australia inched closer to victory against England on Day 4. England was bowled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 runs for Australia to win the Gabba Test.

Resuming Day 4 at 220/2, England got off to a horrendous start as Dawid Malan (82), Joe Root (89), and Ollie Pope (4) were dismissed in quick succession and England was reduced to 234/5 in the 78th over. With the wicket of Root, Lyon registered his 400th wicket in the longest format of the game.

Ben Stokes (14), Jos Buttler (23), and Ollie Robinson (8) also failed to stay at the crease for a long haul and England was reduced to 286/8 in the 98th over. Soon after, Lyon clean bowled Mark Wood (6) and in the end, England was bundled out for 297, setting a target of just 20 for Australia to go 1-0 up in the series.

Brief Scores: England 147 and 297; Australia 425 and 20/1 (Alex Carey 9, Marcus Harris 9*; Ollie Robinson 1-13).

