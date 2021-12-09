Ashes 2021: Ben Stokes ‘no-ball’ gives life to David Warner, umpire fails to check all-rounder’s overstepping, Watch

England all-rounder Ben Stokes overstepped at least four times before the ball that bowled Australia opener David Warner, which was also a ‘no-ball’ on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba on Thursday (December 9). Stokes should have dismissed Warner for 17 in the 13th over of the innings with Australia at 31/1 in reply to England’s 147.

However, the third umpire adjudged that Stokes had overstepped the crease which was confirmed on the big screen. Why fans on social media are irate is because the umpire failed to call at least four ‘no-balls’ bowled by Stokes in the same over before this wicket-ball.

Watch Ben Stokes bowl four no-ball to David Warner here…

Each of Ben Stokes' first four deliveries to David Warner was a no-ball @copes9 | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/kcyNrYHSYr — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 9, 2021

According to ICC rules, the third umpire has not keep a track of a bowlers’ no-balls off every delivery and not just the wicket balls. “21.5.2 the bowler's front foot must land with some part of the foot, whether grounded or raised - on the same side of the imaginary line joining the two middle stumps as the return crease described in clause 21.5.1, and - behind the popping crease. The third umpire shall review television replays of the bowler's front foot landing and, if he/she is satisfied that any of these three conditions have not been met, he/she shall immediately advise the bowler's end umpire who shall in turn immediately call and signal No ball. See clause 41.8 (Bowling of deliberate front foot No ball),” the ICC rules read.

Meanwhile, Australian Marcus Harris now has the lowest average for an opening batter in 139 years of Ashes history, raising questions on the decision to overlook veteran Usman Khawaja. Harris’ uninspiring 3 from 17 balls on day two at The Gabba continued his woeful record against England.

Harris now averages 8.73 against them, breaking the previous record for lowest average for an Ashes opener with a minimum of four Tests, which was owned by Peter McAlister (10.33). Australia lost the first wicket at 10 in the fifth over but Warner and Marnus Labuschagne have steadied the innings.