'Who's He?': Ollie Robinson Humiliated By Ian Healy After Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden Slamming

The heat is on in the ongoing Ashes 2023 Test series between England and Australia. A war of words began when England pacer Ollie Robinson gave a send-off to Australian opening batter Usman Khawaja in the first innings of the match. Robinson sledged Khawaj with a remark that has not gone down well with the Aussies. Robinson seem to have said, ""F*** off, you f***ing prick" to Khawaja. Later when asked to comment on the incident, Robinson refused to apologise to Khawaja, reminding the press about the Australia of old, who under Ricky Ponting, used to do the same thing to the opponents.

"We've all seen Ricky Ponting, [and] other Aussies do the same to us," Robinson said. "Just because the shoe is on the other foot, it's not received well."

Ponting had remained silent on the matter but opened up on the ICC Podcast in which he advised Robinson to focus on the game.

Calling him a slow learner, Ponting said that the current England team will soon learn what it means to play in Ashes against a quality Australian cricket team.

"As I said after Ollie Robinson said what he said, this England cricket team hasn't played against Australia, and they'll find out pretty quickly what playing Ashes cricket and playing against a good Australian cricket team is all about," Ponting said. "And if Robinson hasn't learned that already after last week, then he's a slow learner."

Ponting went on to say that if Robinson is thinking about him and his comments made 15 years ago, then there is no wonder why he is bowling so poorly in Ashes.

Ponting's teammates Matthew Hayden and Ian healy have also joined in slamming Robinson and his behaviour with Khawaja. He called the England pacer a 'forgettable cricketer'.

"That’s how you combat England as well. As soon as Pat Cummins started coming at Joe Root and hit a couple of sixes then the other bloke (Robinson), he’s a forgettable cricketer. A fast bowler that is bowling 124 (kmph) and he’s got a mouth from the south," said Hayden about Robinson.

Former wicketkeeper and batter of Australian cricket Healy chose to not even recognise Robinson. This was his way to take a dig at the England pacer. “Who, Ollie Robinson? Someone like him, you can just go, ‘Brother, I’m coming at ya’. Davey Warner can do that, right."