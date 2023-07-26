Mark Wood Teases Ben Stokes With 'Barbie Girl' Song As Oppenheimer Vs Barbie Debate Enters England Dressing Room

The Oppenheimer Vs Barbie debate is intensifying in the England dressing room. England cricketers seem to have moved on from the disappointment of the fourth Test getting washed out due to rain, which meant they could not level the five-match Ashes series. The fifth Test begins on July 27 at The Oval in London. The Ben Stokes-led side seems to have found a way to move on. Last week, the two big hollywood films released all over the world, including Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'. The fans of the movies are divided over which film is better and should be watched first. Not to forget, both of these films have opened to positive reviews.

England pacer Mark Wood mocked Ben Stokes, who happens to be an Oppenheimer fan. Ahead of the fifth Test, England captain took his seat for the pre-match press conference and just before the first question, someone started playing the song 'Barbie Girl' on a mobilephone. The whole room started to laugh even as Stokes looked bemused. Then a journalist pointed to Mark Wood who was standing on a floor above. The camera could spot Wood having a laugh before Stokes screamed 'Woooody' at him.



Watch the video of Stokes and Wood engaged in Oppenheimer Vs Barbie debate here:

__ As Ben Stokes was sitting down for his pre-match press conference...



Mark Wood decided to hijack the microphone and have a bit of fun _



Barbie 1-0 Oppenheimer. #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/eXWeRhaEiK July 26, 2023

England announce playing XI for the fifth and last Ashes Test vs Australia:

Stokes named an unchanged England playing XI for the fifth Ashes 2023 Test vs Australia. James Anderson, who will soon turn 41, has also been retained for the fifth Test match. Stuart Broad will play the fifth Test. He will become the only England bowler to play all five matches of the series. England will be hoping to not lose the series after they failed to retain the Ashes. Australia lead the series 2-1 and will surely retain the Ashes even if they lose the last match.

England’s playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (captain), Harry Brook, Jonathan Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood James Anderson and Stuart Broad