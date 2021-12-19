Ashes: England pacer Ollie Robinson bowls off-spin during second Test, video goes viral – WATCH

The ongoing second Test of Ashes series witnessed a dramatic incident when England pacer Ollie Robinson opted to switch things up in Adelaide.

Robinson, who had earlier got Steve Smith caught down the leg side for six, turned to bowl gentle off-spin on Day 4 of the contest. The only logical reason behind the same can be to ensure better over rate for England, who were fined 100 per cent of their match fees and penalised five ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Notably, England have five pacers in the playing XI which means the risk of losing more WTC points gets even higher.

Here’s the video of Robinson bowling spin:

Interestingly, Robinson had bowled 26 overs of off-spin for his county team Sussex but hadn’t taken a wicket.

Talking about the match, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne extended Australia's lead in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval to 371 despite early strikes from England on day four. At dinner, Australia are 134/4 in 44 overs with Head (batting 45) and Labuschagne (batting 31) at the crease and six wickets still in hand.

Brief Scores: Australia 473/9 dec in 150.4 overs and 134/4 in 44 overs (Travis Head 45 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 31 not out; James Anderson 1/8, Stuart Broad 1/27) lead England 236 all out in 84.1 overs (Dawid Malan 80, Mitchell Starc 4/37) by 371 runs.