Ashes: Wasim Jaffer trolls Marnus Labuschagne after his 'weird dismissal' in 5th Test

Marnus Labuschange was playing well, had already stroked 44 before a Stuart Broad delivery saw the end of him, the Australia No 3 getting out in a weird way.
Stuart bowled one which was going down leg, Marnus put his front foot across and then twisted his ankle to fall on his chest on the pitch, right in front of the stumps while the ball hit the leg sutmp.
Well, what happened out there was so bizzare, it cannot be described in words.
WATCH the video:
One of the weirdest dismissals we've ever seen! _#Ashes pic.twitter.com/8Qp5rKprn8
That wicket was enough to give some laughs to Cricket Twitter. Wasim Jaffer took a dig at Marnus while other compared the wicket with that one of Pakistani batter Ijaz Ahmed from yesteryear.
Take a look at key reactions.
_ #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0fSbN3EHul
Marnus Labuschagne ft. the most embarrassing dismissal of all-time #AshesTest #Ashes pic.twitter.com/4jwIJlDqgS
What the hell was that @marnus3cricket ___#Ashes #Hobart #marnuslabuschagne #marnus pic.twitter.com/rUsBnxf0Tj
Test cricket will not die as long as Marnus Labuschagne is around. Pure entertainment.
Marnus Labuschagne dismissal today bowling of Broad @ Hobart today reminds me Ijaz Ahmad bowled against England @ Lords test 1996
Ijaz Ahmad Bowled by @DominicCork95 .
Funny type of Dismissal#Ashes
pic.twitter.com/3niTrkj6Nj
Marnus Labuschagne is playing a different game right now! @FoxCricket #Ashes
Marnus Labuschagne's batting coach pic.twitter.com/al3ZluEtpx
