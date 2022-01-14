हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Ashes: Wasim Jaffer trolls Marnus Labuschagne after his 'weird dismissal' in 5th Test

Marnus Labuschange was playing well, had already stroked 44 before a Stuart Delivery saw the end of him, choosing a weird way to get bowled. 

Ashes: Wasim Jaffer trolls Marnus Labuschagne after his &#039;weird dismissal&#039; in 5th Test
(Source: Twitter)

Marnus Labuschange was playing well, had already stroked 44 before a Stuart Broad delivery saw the end of him, the Australia No 3 getting out in a weird way. 

Stuart bowled one which was going down leg, Marnus put his front foot across and then twisted his ankle to fall on his chest on the pitch, right in front of the stumps while the ball hit the leg sutmp. 

Well, what happened out there was so bizzare, it cannot be described in words. 

WATCH the video:

That wicket was enough to give some laughs to Cricket Twitter. Wasim Jaffer took a dig at Marnus while other compared the wicket with that one of Pakistani batter Ijaz Ahmed from yesteryear. 

Take a look at key reactions. 

