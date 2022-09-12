Asia Cup 2022 win lifts spirit of Sri Lanka BUT is it enough?

Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lankan men's cricket team thrashed favourites Pakistan to lift the Asia Cup 2022 trophy on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Sri Lanka were surely the underdogs in the tournament with teams like Pakistan and India being the strong favourites to lift the title. Sri Lanka had the worst possible start to the tournament with a crushing defeat against Afghanistan in the league stage. After the early loss, Shanaka's team played every match as a knockout. The Island nation knocked out Bangladesh in the group stage, shocked India in the Super 4 stage, took revenge against Afghanistan and convincingly defeated Pakistan twice to lift the title.

It was a fairytale ending for Sri Lanka, which lost its identity during the transition from greats of the game like Muttiah Muralitharan, Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene to the next generation of young cricketers. Sri Lanka were a team which used to play the final of almost every multi-nation tournament but now with this win the cricket world can surely say that the 'Lanka Tigers Are Back.'

We must not forget that the country is enduring hyperinflation, and lengthy power blackouts and is facing acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines after running out of foreign exchange to pay for imports since late last year. We also need to remember that Sri Lanka were the host of the Asia Cup 2022 but due to unavoidable circumstance in the country the tournament was moved to UAE. “Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC, after extensive deliberation, has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE. Every effort was made to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, and the decision to shift the venue to the UAE was taken after much deliberation. The UAE will be the new venue while Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights,” the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said in a statement.

Exchange rate compared to US $

Sri Lanka - 1 Sri Lankan Rupee equals 0.0028 United States Dollar

Pakistan - 1 Pakistani Rupee equals 0.0044 United States Dollar

Asia Cup winning amount

Sri Lanka - 150000 $

Pakistan - 75000 $

Winning amount in the respective country's currency

Sri Lankan RS - 54,806,250

Pakistan RS - 17,250,000

Even after winning the Asia Cup 2022, Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lankan cricket team will have to play the qualifier for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Asian champions will be up against Hong Kong and PNG ahead of the mega tournament in the month of October.