Punjab Rangers, QRFs And Pakistan Army To Be Deployed For Asia Cup 2023 Security

As the Asia Cup 2023 approaches, Pakistan is gearing up to host this prestigious tournament for the first time since the 1996 World Cup. Security, a paramount concern for both players and fans, has taken centre stage in the preparations. According to reliable sources at GeoTV, the federal cabinet has given its nod to deploy the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators. The tournament is set to kick off on August 30 in the vibrant city of Multan, with a total of four games scheduled in Multan and Lahore, Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) hosting venues.

VVIP Security For Team Nepal In Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023.#Circket_Team_Nepal ___ pic.twitter.com/18Ed7P7B6p — Mr. Neem (@BiswakarmaNeem) August 24, 2023

Enhanced Security Measures

The decision to involve the Pakistan Army and Punjab Rangers in security operations was made in response to a request from the Punjab caretaker government, a move that underscores the gravity of the security situation. This heightened security protocol will be in effect from August 27 to September 6, covering the entire duration of the Asia Cup 2023. Additionally, special forces will remain on standby, ready to respond swiftly to any unforeseen circumstances.

GeoTV's sources indicate that the Punjab Rangers will operate as part of the second-tier Quick Reaction Forces (QRFs), while the Pakistan Army will be deployed in the third-tier QRF mode. This multi-tiered approach ensures that security measures are robust and adaptable, minimizing risks and maximizing safety for all involved.

Building Confidence in Pakistan's Security

The security of cricketing events in Pakistan has been a subject of international concern since the harrowing attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009. In recent years, Pakistan has taken significant strides to restore normalcy and rebuild trust in its security arrangements. The successful tours of Australia, England, and New Zealand have demonstrated Pakistan's commitment to hosting safe and secure cricketing events.

The Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to be an exciting cricketing spectacle, featuring top teams from the region. Here's a glimpse of the group stage and Super 4s schedule:

Group Stage

August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan

August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy

September 2: Pakistan vs India in Kandy

September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore

September 4: India vs Nepal in Kandy

September 5: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore

Super 4s

September 6: A1 vs B2 in Lahore

September 9: B1 vs B2 in Colombo

September 10: A1 vs A2 in Colombo

September 12: A2 vs B1 in Colombo

September 14: A1 vs B1 in Colombo

September 15: A2 vs B2 in Colombo

September 17: Final in Colombo