Sri Lanka's hopes for a successful campaign in the Asia Cup 2023 have been thrown into jeopardy as they grapple with a double blow - the uncertainty surrounding star player Wanindu Hasaranga's injury and the emergence of COVID-19 cases among their squad members. In this article, we delve into the latest developments that have left Sri Lanka in a precarious situation ahead of the tournament.

Wanindu Hasaranga is likely to miss Asia Cup. _



Huge blow to Sri Lanka as he was the Player of the Tournament in the Lanka Premier League. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 25, 2023

Wanindu Hasaranga's Hamstring Woes



Sri Lanka's star all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga, has been a pivotal figure in their cricketing landscape. However, his participation in the Asia Cup is hanging by a thread due to a hamstring injury. Hasaranga, who recently dazzled in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), bagging multiple awards, is now doubtful for the continental cup. The 26-year-old, who scored a staggering 279 runs and claimed 19 wickets in the LPL, has been a game-changer for Sri Lanka in previous editions of the Asia Cup. His absence could deal a severe blow to the team's prospects. Hasaranga's retirement from Test cricket to focus on white-ball cricket further underscores his importance in limited-overs cricket.

COVID-19 Strikes the Squad

As if Hasaranga's injury wasn't enough, Sri Lanka has been hit by a COVID-19 scare. Two cricketers from the Asia Cup squad have tested positive for the virus, raising concerns about the team's readiness for the tournament. Although Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officials are optimistic about the players' recovery, their absence from crucial practice sessions has disrupted the team's preparations. With the first match of the Asia Cup just around the corner, Sri Lanka's woes seem to be mounting.

The Uncertain Fate of Dushmantha Chameera

Adding to Sri Lanka's woes is the injury to fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who is unlikely to participate in the Asia Cup due to a shoulder injury sustained during the Lanka Premier League (LPL). This setback comes after Chameera had recovered from an ankle injury before the LPL. The team management is cautious about risking him in the Asia Cup, with an eye on the upcoming World Cup in 2023. Chameera's absence further weakens Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

Hasaranga's LPL Heroics

Wanindu Hasaranga's performances in the LPL were nothing short of spectacular. He played a pivotal role in B-Love Kandy's triumph in the LPL, emerging as the tournament's top performer with 279 runs and 19 wickets. His remarkable 6-9 against the Jaffna Kings and two four-wicket hauls set records in the LPL's history. Hasaranga's batting was equally impressive, with the fastest fifties scored at over twice a run a ball. His absence in the Asia Cup could leave a gaping hole in Sri Lanka's lineup.

Sri Lanka's hopes in the Asia Cup 2023 hang in the balance as they grapple with the twin challenges of Wanindu Hasaranga's injury and COVID-19 cases in the squad. The decision on Hasaranga's availability rests on his fitness test, while the absence of key players like Dushmantha Chameera adds to their woes. With the tournament set to kick off, Sri Lanka faces an uphill battle to field a competitive team and make their mark in the Asia Cup. The cricketing world will be watching closely to see if they can overcome these setbacks and emerge as contenders in this prestigious tournament.