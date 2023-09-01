Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Sets New World Record In ODI Cricket After Win Over Bangladesh In Opening Match

Sri Lanka posted their 11th consecutive win in ODI cricket as they defeated Bangladesh by five wickets to get their campaign in Asia Cup 2023 off to a winning start. The defending champions set a new world record with this win as no other team has won 11 successive games in ODI cricket. Australia and South Africa have 10 consecutive ODI wins to their name.

Sri Lanka bettered their own record of most wins in a row in ODI cricket. It is the most consecutive wins for them in ODIs, bettering their previous best of 10 in February 2004 and December 2013. “We thought it was a better pitch than the score Bangladesh scored. The bowlers stood up. The wickets are being used in the LPL (Lanka Premier League) so we all know. Sadeera (Samarawickrama), the way he fielded, it was his day. (Charith) Asalanka is good signs for Sri Lanka cricket,” Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said after the win

Young Sri Lanka and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana grabbed a career-best 4/32 and led injury-hit Sri Lanka to a comfortable five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 on Thursday. Pathirana consistently challenged the batters with his deceptive pace while spinners Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage dried up runs in the middle overs as Bangladesh was bowled out for 164 in 42.4 overs.

Pathirana won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title with MS Dhoni-led CSK earlier this year. “This is my first man of the match title for my country, so really happy about it. Slower balls are important, that’s why I took wickets in the death. Useful skill from T20s to fifty overs. My bowling is different so a little unpredictable,” Pathirana, who won the ‘Player of the Match’ award, said.

Matheesha Pathirana's exploits in the IPL 2023 was commendable but his performance today has reiterated the skill upgrade he has made over the last 12 months. #SLvsBAN #AsiaCup — Ashwin __ (@ashwinravi99) August 31, 2023

Charith Asalanka (62 not out) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (54) then hit half centuries and carried Sri Lanka to 168-5 with 11 to overs spare despite the top order hobbling against Bangladesh’s pace and the left-arm spin of captain Shakib Al Hasan, who took 2/29. Shakib Al Hasan has now taken 27 wickets in the Asia Cup, the third most wickets by any bowler in the Asia Cup. Lasith Malinga leads the list with 33 wickets, followed by Muralitharan at second spot with 30 wickets.

Sri Lanka stuttered at 43 for 3 within the first 10 overs when fast bowler Taskin Ahmed had Dimuth Karunaratne clean bowled cheaply and Al Hasan knocked back the stumps of Kusal Mendis with a straight delivery. But Asalanka and Samarawickrama rebuilt the chase with a 78-run stand before Mahedi Hasan had the latter stumped off a delivery that spun away from the righthander. Al Hasan then had Dhananjaya de Silva’s stumps rattled with a full pitched delivery before Asalanka ensured Sri Lanka got home with plenty of overs to spare.

It was a remarkable show by Sri Lanka’s second-string bowlers after injuries to multiple frontline bowlers ahead of the tournament, including ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Shakib al Hasan’s decision to bat first under overcast conditions didn’t go well. Offspinner Maheesh Theekshana struck off his second ball when he had Tanzid Hasan leg before wicket without scoring that encouraged Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka to deploy spinners inside the first 10 overs despite overcast conditions.

(with PTI inputs)