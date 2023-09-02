Asia Cup 2023: Urvasi Rautela Watches India Vs Pakistan Clash, Shares PIC Of Naseem Shah On TV

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has made headlines again for a cricket post on social media. The actress took to her Instagram and posted the photo of her watching the Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan. Urvashi was watching the match during her workout in a gym. Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah and other members of the Pakistan cricket team were visible on TV screen when Urvashi took the photo.

Not to forget, after her comments on Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, she had shared an Instagram story that featured Naseem. Fans had made speculations of them being in an alleged relationship. However, Urvashi had quickly take off the Story and issued a statement that it was her social media team who posted a fan edit of Naseem and her on Instagram and it was done by mistake.



Check out Urvashi's new post for Naseem Shah:

"Couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it. Would Kindly request the media to not create any sort of news. Thanking you all love you," Urvashi had clarified.

Naseem was asked whether he had seen the Urvashi Rautela story to which he said that he did not even know who Urvashi was. However, a fews days later, in another media interaction, Naseem had sent an indirect wedding proposal to Urvashi. He had said, "If I give the message, you people will make it viral. If the bride is ready then I will get married."

Urvashi has invited one more controversy by putting Naseem on her Instagram story again. Let's see whether she deletes it again and makes a clarification after the post blows up.

Coming to the India vs Pakistan match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. But he failed to shine, scoring just 11 off 22 balls. India's star batter Virat Kohli too had an ordinary game, scoring just 4 runs. Shaheen was the bowler who dismissed both of them with a peach of a delivery. India played Pakistan for the first time in four years in an ODI. The last time India played Pakistan, it was in the ICC Men' ODI World Cup 2019.