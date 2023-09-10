Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If Rain Washes Out India Vs Pakistan Match Today? Check Reserve Day Details Here

Cricket fans had another frustrating day as the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan got interrupted by rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday (September 10). A huge scare is on the card that the clash between the two giants can once again be washed out just like it did on September 2.

However, the officials have kept a Reserve Day for the mega clash of tomorrow if rain plays spoilsport today. (EXPLAINED: Why India Vs Pakistan Match Is Being Played In Empty Stadium?)

Here are the rules regarding the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match Reserve Day rules explained…

When will the match go into Reserve Day?

Match officials will try to take all measures to ensure that a result is achieved on the original match day – that is Sunday, September 10. The first measure will be to reduced the number of overs in the contest if the match is interrupted by rain.

Priority to finish today.

Minimum 20 overs of Pakistan's batting needed to complete the match today.

Pakistan to chase 181 if it's a 20 overs game.

Reserve day will take place if 20 overs not possible.

India will continue from where they left today. pic.twitter.com/Iqeul1keyz Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 10, 2023

A minimum of 20 overs need to be bowled in both innings to achieve a result in an ODI match, according to ICC regulations. If this is not possible, the match moves to the reserve day on Monday.

Will the India vs Pakistan match restart on Reserve Day?

The reserve day is a continuation of a match and not a restart. As a result, the score from the original match day will be carried through to the reserve day. If no play is possible on the original match day, the full ODI will commence on the Reserve Day.

The last time Team India played on a Reserve Day was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand. New Zealand ended on 211 for 5 in 46.1 overs when rain ended day’s play in Manchester. The play resumed on next day on the same score and New Zealand went on to post 239 for 8 in 50 overs.