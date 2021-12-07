हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ashes 2021

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Australia vs England: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 1st Test of the Ashes 2021 at the Gabba, Brisbane at 5:30 AM IST December 8

Source: Twitter

AUS vs ENG Team Prediction Australia vs England Ashes 2021: The first Test match of the Ashes 2021 will begin on December 8 with both sides coming back to the format after a long time. Australia played their last Test match against India in January and lost 2-1 in a four-match series. 

On the other hand, England also played their last Test series with India in August, where they only won one match out of the four played. England will the pace and swing of James Anderson who leads their bowling attack.

Ashes is the oldest cricket rivalry and finally, it's back in action with both Australia and England ready for action.

TOSS: The 1st AUS vs ENG Test of the Ashes toss between Australia and England will take place at 5:00 AM IST – December 8.

Match Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

AUS vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper - Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Travis Head

All-rounders – Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Marnus Labuschagne

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Ollie Robinson

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson

AUS vs ENG Squads

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Swepson, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson.

England: Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ AUS Dream11 Team/ ENG Dream11 Team/ AUSTRALIA Dream11 Player List/ ENGLAND Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Australia vs England/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.

