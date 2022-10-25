AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Perth, 430 PM IST, October 25

Australia’s stunning defeat to neighbours New Zealand in their opening match of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 has raised Sri Lanka’s hopes ahead of their Group 1 clash in Perth on Tuesday (October 25). Hosts and defending champions Australia slumped to a massive 89-run defeat to New Zealand as they started their campaign on a disappointing note. In contrast, Sri Lanka handed qualifiers Ireland a nine-wicket thrashing with Maheesh Theekshana claiming 2/19 in his quota of four overs that helped the Islanders restrict Ireland to 128/8 in 20 overs.

Theekshana said their performance against Ireland and Australia’s defeat to New Zealand have raised team’s confidence and they are ready to push the Aussies, quite vulnerable after the defeat, out of the semifinal contention. “Following the Australia-New Zealand (match), we got a win (against Ireland, we had) the confidence (in that game). We (now) have the confidence better than the Australian team, and hopefully (we can bring that into the) game tomorrow,” Theekshana said in a pre-match press conference in Perth on Monday.

He said Sri Lanka are eyeing one of the spots in the last four stage and thus a win against Australia will pave the way for that. “Yeah, it`s always nice to win a game. Our hope is always to be one of the last four teams, so we want to (qualify) as one of the last four teams, we have to beat them,” he said.

Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Group 1 Match No. 19

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Date & Time: October 26 at 430 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 19 Predicted 11

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando/Lahiru Kumara