NewsCricket
AUS VS WI 1ST T20I

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I: David Warner, Tim David show lights up The Gabba before T20 World Cup 2022 - WATCH

Batting first on Thursday vs West Indies, Australia put on 178/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Warner's fifty, other standout performer was David who smashed 42 in just 20 balls that included 4 fours and 3 sixes respectively

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AUS vs WI 2nd T20I: David Warner, Tim David show lights up The Gabba before T20 World Cup 2022 - WATCH

Australian opener David Warner stormed back to form in the 2nd T20I vs West Indies at The Gabba in Brisbane to warm up for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (October 7). Warner's innings of 75 runs off 41 balls included 10 fours and 3 sixes respectively. It was a fabulous knock that included shots all over the park as fans witnessed the vintage Warner. The upcoming World Cup could be the last for Warner who is already 35. And he would be itching to help Aussies defend their title in their backyard. Batting first on Thursday vs West Indies, Australia put on 178/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Warner's fifty, other standout performer was Tim David who smashed 42 in just 20 balls that included 4 fours and 3 sixes respectively.  

Take a look at David destruction below vs WI in 2nd T20I below:

Warner missed the Australia T20I tour to India as he was rested alongwith Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh. He returned to action vs West Indies and scored 14 off 6 balls in the 1st T20I, included 3 boundaries. Warner these days plays Cameron Green in the playing XI with his long-time partner Aaron Finch deciding to step down to No 4 position. Finch however batted at No 3 in tonight's match, scoring 15 off 19 balls including 1 four. Australia are pretty concerned with the form of their white-ball captain at the moment. 

Another weak link for Australia is Steve Smith, who scored 17 off 16 balls on Friday that included just 1 four. After that Glenn Maxwell, Tim David and Matthew Wade follow. These last 3 batters are the reason why Aussies have done so well in the recent past. Plus, in Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, Australia have got bowlers who can more than just hold the bat. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'