AUS vs WI 2nd T20I: David Warner, Tim David show lights up The Gabba before T20 World Cup 2022 - WATCH

Australian opener David Warner stormed back to form in the 2nd T20I vs West Indies at The Gabba in Brisbane to warm up for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday (October 7). Warner's innings of 75 runs off 41 balls included 10 fours and 3 sixes respectively. It was a fabulous knock that included shots all over the park as fans witnessed the vintage Warner. The upcoming World Cup could be the last for Warner who is already 35. And he would be itching to help Aussies defend their title in their backyard. Batting first on Thursday vs West Indies, Australia put on 178/7 in 20 overs. Apart from Warner's fifty, other standout performer was Tim David who smashed 42 in just 20 balls that included 4 fours and 3 sixes respectively.

Warner missed the Australia T20I tour to India as he was rested alongwith Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Marsh. He returned to action vs West Indies and scored 14 off 6 balls in the 1st T20I, included 3 boundaries. Warner these days plays Cameron Green in the playing XI with his long-time partner Aaron Finch deciding to step down to No 4 position. Finch however batted at No 3 in tonight's match, scoring 15 off 19 balls including 1 four. Australia are pretty concerned with the form of their white-ball captain at the moment.

Another weak link for Australia is Steve Smith, who scored 17 off 16 balls on Friday that included just 1 four. After that Glenn Maxwell, Tim David and Matthew Wade follow. These last 3 batters are the reason why Aussies have done so well in the recent past. Plus, in Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, Australia have got bowlers who can more than just hold the bat.