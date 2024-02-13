WATCH: 6,0,4,6,6,6...Andre Russell Hits 28 Runs In One Over Of Adam Zampa During Australia vs West Indies 3rd T20I

The third match of the T20 series between West Indies and Australia saw some extraordinary performances. Host Australia, after winning the first two matches, had taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series. In this match, the explosive Windies all-rounder Andre Russell showed no mercy to Aussie bowlers. In just 29 balls, he scored 71 runs, hitting 7 sixes and 4 fours. Riding on this innings, West Indies posted a formidable score of 220 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

35-year-old Andre Russell amassed runs vigorously in the 19th over of the innings. He scored 28 runs in this over, including 4 massive sixes. Leg spinner Adam Zampa, bowling the 19th over, was hit for a six off his first ball. The second ball was a dot. Russell hit a four off the third ball. On the fourth ball, Russell smashed another six. On the fifth ball of the over, he completed his half-century with a six. Russell didn't stop there; he sent the last ball of the over for a maximum as well, making the 19th over most expensive of the innings. (Shamar Joseph: Gabba Test Hero Becomes First West Indies Cricketer To Win ICC Player Of The Month)

Apart from Russell's stormy innings, Shai Hope also played a splendid innings, scoring 67 runs off 40 balls. His innings included 5 fours and as many sixes. Roston Chase contributed with 37 runs off 20 balls, supported by 3 fours and 2 sixes. However, openers Johnson Charles and Kyle Mayers couldn't make much impact, scoring 4 and 11 runs respectively. Nicholas Pooran also remained silent with the bat, getting out after scoring just 1 run.

The Australian bowlers showcased a commendable performance in this match. Leg spinner Adam Zampa was the most expensive, conceding 65 runs and taking 1 wicket in his full quota of 4 overs. Meanwhile, Spencer Johnson took 1 wicket and gave away 49 runs in his 4 overs. Xavier Bartlett emerged as the most successful bowler, claiming 2 wickets and conceding 37 runs in his 4 overs. Behrendorff (4 overs - 31 runs) and Aaron Hardie (4 overs - 36 runs) also managed to pick up 1 wicket each.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final T20I of thee three-match series at the Perth Stadium on Tuesday. For Australia, youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk has made his place in the playing XI for the third T20I. On the other hand, right-arm seamer Xavier Bartlett and Wes Agar are all set to make their international debuts.

The Baggy Greens is locking horns to clean-sweep the series whereas, on the other hand, the Caribbean will be looking for a consolation win in this series.

Australia won the first T20I by 11 runs which was played at Canberra and won the second match by 34 runs at Adelaide.

"We're going to bat first today. See if we can set a score and defend it. We need to improve in all three areas. We have two changes. We're resting Brandon King and giving Kyle Mayers an opportunity. Same thing with Shai Hope to bring in Roston Chase," Powell said after winning the toss.

"Bartlett comes in for his debut which is awesome and Aaron Hardie comes in for Stoinis. Josh Hazlewood is probably at the pub at home having a rest. But exciting for those guys. We've obviously batted really well. West Indies batting has put under a lot of pressure but I like the way we've gone about our business. We've remained calm and enjoyed it," Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh at the time of toss.