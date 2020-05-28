Australia announce resumption of cricket series; Zimbabwe, New Zealand, India, West Indies scheduled to tour

Australia has decided to host international cricket starting with a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Zimbabwe on August 9, 2020, at a venue which is yet to be finalised with India, too, going Down Under later in the year. Announcing the schedule of international cricket for the 2020-21 season following a sudden break due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts said that the dates of the matches have been announced following his country's success in tackling the deadly viral infection

"While acknowledging the difficulty in navigating a global pandemic, we are nonetheless encouraged by the progress Australia is making in combatting the coronavirus and the positive impact that is having on our ability to host an exciting summer of cricket in 2020-21," said Roberts.

After the three ODIs against Zimbabwe, Australia are scheduled to face trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand. The women's teams of the two countries will faceoff in three T20 Internationals and the same number of ODIs. The other teams slated to tour Down Under are the West Indies, India and Afghanistan.

2020-21 Men’s and Women’s International Schedule (Cricket Australia reserves the right to change the 20-21 international cricket schedule)



Gillette Men’s ODI Series against Zimbabwe

Australia v Zimbabwe at TBA (August 9)

Australia v Zimbabwe at TBA (August 12)

Australia v Zimbabwe at Riverway Stadium, Townsville (August 15)

CommBank Women’s T20I Series against New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand at North Sydney Oval, North Sydney (September 27)

Australia v New Zealand at North Sydney Oval, North Sydney (September 29)

Australia v New Zealand at North Sydney Oval, North Sydney (October 1)

CommBank Women’s ODI Series against New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand at Riverway Stadium, Townsville (October 5)

Australia v New Zealand at Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns (October 7)

Australia v New Zealand at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (October 10)

Gillette Men’s T20I Series against West Indies

Australia v West Indies at Riverway Stadium, Townsville (October 4)

Australia v West Indies at Cazaly’s Stadium Cairns (October 6)

Australia v West Indies at Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (October 9)

Gillette Men’s T20I Series against India

Australia v India at the Gabba, Brisbane (October 11)

Australia v India at Manuka Oval, Canberra (October 14)

Australia v India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (October 17)

Men’s Test Series against Afghanistan

Standalone Test, Australia v Afghanistan at Perth Stadium, Perth (November 21-25)

Men’s Test Series against India

Australia v India at the Gabba, Brisbane (December 3- 7)

Australia v India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (December 11 - 15)

Boxing Day Test, Australia v India at the MCG, Melbourne (December 26 - 30)

Pink Test, Australia v India at the SCG, Sydney (January 3 - 7)

CommBank Women’s ODI Series against India

Australia v India at Manuka Oval, Canberra (January 22)

Australia v India at Junction Oval, St Kilda (January 25)

Australia v India at Blundstone Arena, Hobart (January 28)

Gillette Men’s ODI Series against India

Australia v India at Perth Stadium, Perth (January 12)

Australia v India at the MCG, Melbourne (January 15)

Australia v India at the SCG, Sydney (January 17)

Gillette Men’s ODI & T20I Series against New Zealand

Australia v New Zealand ODI at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (January 26)

Australia v New Zealand ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (January 29)

Australia v New Zealand ODI at Blundstone Arena, Hobart (January 31)

Australia v New Zealand T20 at the SCG, Sydney (February 2)



The highlights of the schedule announced will certainly be the battle between the men's teams of India and Australia. The sides have been involved in several high-voltage and close contests over the last several years and the matches later in 2020 and early 2021 give then another chance to renew their rivalry after a forced break.