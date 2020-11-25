Australia vs India: Aussie coach Justin Langer left awestruck by two Indian bowlers

With just two days to go before Australia and India kick-off their most anticipated series with the first ODI, Aussie head coach Justin Langer was all praise for the opposition.

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour. The tour begins with the ODI series, commencing on November 27. The first Test is scheduled for Adelaide from December 17.

Speaking at a virtual press-conference, Langer showered rich praise towards Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami – India’s two frontline seamers.

“Well, we know Jasprit Bumrah, world-class bowler, (Mohammed) Shami, really good opening combination. We have great respect for that and guys have seen a fair bit of them, through the IPL and the last couple of summers,” said Langer

India had defeated Australia 2-1 in the Test series during their previous tour in 2018-19 with both Bumrah and Shami wreaking havoc upon the hosts.

However, it must be noted that their star players Smith and David Warner, were not playing that series - serving an year-long ban for the infamous ball tampering incident. Thus, this time around Australia is at full-strength and will be gunning for redemption.

“Our guys have seen a lot of each other and that’s what I love about the contest, you see which teams are growing, which players are growing. We have played a bit against each other now,” Langer remarked.

Even appreciating the Indian spinners, Langer remarked: “So, we have great respect, great respect for their spinners, great respect for Bumrah, Shami, their other bowlers (Navdeep) Saini.”

Langer, who was himself Australia’s first-choice Test opener in his playing days, admitted that their batsmen will have to be on their toes against such a strong Indian bowling lineup.

“Our guys know they are going to be on their toes all the time in all forms of the game against the Indian bowling attack. But they are working hard, they have seen a bit now and they will be ready for it,” the 50-year-old asserted.

The first ODI is all set to take place on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).