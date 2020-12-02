Australia vs India: Will Hardik Pandya bowl in the remaining games? Learn his reply

Canberra: After powering India to 302/5 with 92* and an unbeaten 150-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket in the third ODI against Australia, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday clarified that he is unlikely to bowl in the Australia innings.

Pandya added that his back got a bit sore after bowling four overs in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Don't think it is going to happen," said the all-rounder after his 76-ball knock in which he smashed seven 4s and one 6 at the Manuka Oval. It (bowling in Sunday's game) was for the team and not planned. It (back) has got a bit sore."

Pandya had been troubled by a back injury over the last couple of years and was forced to play the 2019 50-over World Cup despite the injury.

He had said after the first ODI in Australia that he is not yet game-ready to bowl but then was forced to bowl in the second game as other Indian bowlers struggled.

However, in the final ODI, he first helped resurrect Indian innings -- which was reduced to 152/5, and then went after the bowling towards the end with Jadeja (66*).

"We had to fight it out in the middle, it wasn't easy to start. When we had those couple of good overs and got some momentum we started believing. We were probably thinking 250-270, but that's the beauty of the game. When you try to score 70 you end up getting 90."

Pandya, during the course of his innings, tried the helicopter shot but couldn't execute it.

"It is a bit difficult here because the boundaries are bigger and there is some extra bounce here. That shot is possible in India," he said.