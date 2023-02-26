Australia Women vs South Africa Women ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Final Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch AUS-W vs SA-W ICC T20 World Cup 2023 Match Online and on TV?

After non-stop cricketing action for the last two weeks, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 will come to a close on Sunday, February 26 with the final taking place between hosts South Africa and defending champions Australia. The Meg Lanning and Co are looking to make a three-peat. They have won the tournament consecutively, in 2018 and 2022 respectively and will attempt to win their third successive title on Sunday, also their sixth overall. The tournament began in 2009 and Aussies have won it a record five times. South Africa are hosts and have home advantage but despite that Aussies will start as the favourites to win the match.

On the other hand, South Africa have played well to reach the summit clash. The Proteas women blew hot and cold in the tournament, starting it on a bad note with a shocking loss to Sri Lankans in their opening game. They then beat New Zealand to register their first win but in the next match, the faced another defeat in hands of Australians. South Africa needed to win their last Group A match vs Bangladesh and they did it with some authority, beating the Asian side by 10 wickets to make it to semi-finals.

In the 2nd semi-final, they met a strong England team. The hosts managed to defeat the English side by 6 runs in a close encounter to reach the final. Not to forget, this South African team is the first and only cricket team from the country to ever play a final of an ICC tournament. The men's team, at best, have made it to the semis.

Australi, who have been undefeated so far, beat India in the 1st semi-final to reach the summit clash.

When will AUS-W vs SA-W final match be played?

AUS-W vs SA-W final match will be played on Sunday, February 26.

Where will AUS-W vs SA-W final match be played?

AUS-W vs SA-W final match will be played at Newlands cricket ground.

What time will AUS-W vs SA-W final match start?

AUS-W vs SA-W final match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will AUS-W vs SA-W final match be live-streamed?

AUS-W vs SA-W final match will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar app.

AUS-W vs SA-W playing XI (Predicted)

Australia women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba