Ellyse Perry

Australia's Ellyse Perry sidelined for 6 months after undergoing hamstring surgery

Australian women's cricket team all-rounder Ellyse Perry has recently undergone a hamstring surgery and now she is all set to remain sidelined for at least six months.

Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@cricketcomau

The 29-year-old sustained an injury to her right hamstring while fielding during Australia's final group game of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup against New Zealand earlier this month.

Subsequently, Perry was forced to miss the remainder of the prestigious event, which Australia went on to win for a record fifth title with a victory over first-time finalist India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8. 

Now, Australia coach Matthew Mott revealed that Perry has undergone a successful surgery and that her recovery is looking pretty good.

"Ellyse did have surgery on her hamstring, it’s going well.Her first phase of that is pure rest. She’s in Sydney at the moment recuperating and that’s part of her plan," cricket.com.au quoted Mott as saying.

"The recovery is looking good, all our medical staff are happy with how the surgery went," he added.

Perry would have missed her side's series against South Africa, which was slated to take place this month but was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. 

The Australian all-rounder is likely to make a return during the side's series against New Zealand in October this year. 

