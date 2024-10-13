PAK vs ENG: Pakistan's star batter and former skipper, Babar Azam, has been dropped from the squad ahead of the second Test against England following Pakistan's crushing defeat in the first Test at Multan. A report confirmed Babar’s exclusion after a string of poor performances in recent months, marking a significant decision by the newly appointed selection committee.

Babar's Struggles In Recent Times

Babar, who has long been regarded as Pakistan’s premier batter, has been enduring a difficult patch across formats. In the first Test against England at Multan, Babar managed only 30 and 5 in his two innings, despite playing on a surface considered highly favorable for batters. His recent performances have raised concerns, prompting the selectors to take this bold step.

New Selection Committee’s Decisions

Following Pakistan’s loss to England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formed a new selection committee, which, after much deliberation, reportedly decided to exclude Babar from the squad for the upcoming Test. Despite some mentors advocating for his retention, the majority in the committee felt that Babar’s current form did not warrant a place in the squad.

Shan Masood’s Post-Match Statements

In the aftermath of the Multan defeat, Pakistan's stand-in captain, Shan Masood, hinted at the possibility of changes. While emphasizing Babar’s talent, he acknowledged the need to build a squad mentality, stating, "You have to give opportunities, and there is no doubt that Babar Azam is Pakistan's best batter. He is just one game away from returning to form, but we must reflect on the conditions and pick the best team."

Conditions and Selection Factors

The PCB’s new selection committee met with Masood and head coach Jason Gillespie to discuss the squad composition. The decision to drop Babar was influenced by his recent struggles and the nature of the batting-friendly pitch in Multan, which came under heavy criticism. The selection panel, after consultation with PCB curator Tony Hemming, believed a change was necessary to bolster the team’s performance for the next Test.

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: A Bigger Challenge

With Babar’s exclusion, Pakistan faces the challenge of reshuffling their batting lineup as they prepare for the second Test. The team will be looking to bounce back and level the series, but the decision to drop Babar marks a turning point for Pakistan cricket, raising questions about the future of their star batter.