Babar Azam, Pakistan's cricket captain, returned to Lahore amid the disappointment of a lacklustre performance in the ICC World Cup 2023. The cricketing world now eagerly awaits the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision on Babar's captaincy following the team's early exit from the tournament.

Welcome back, Babar Azam

These are the Pakistani people who know how to respect their heroes____#WelcomeHome #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/TB7lAi7Man November 13, 2023

Warm welcome for the King Babar Azam at Airport __ pic.twitter.com/Z2Ea1HLJKj — SAAD __ (@SaadIrfan258) November 12, 2023

Babar's Disappointing Campaign

In a crushing blow to Pakistan's cricketing aspirations, defending champions England handed Babar's side a 93-run defeat in their final group match at the iconic Eden Gardens. This marked Pakistan's second consecutive failure to progress to the business end of the ICC World Cup, finishing fifth in the points table.

Babar's Arrival in Lahore

Despite the setback, a disheartened Babar Azam received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the Lahore International Airport. Surrounded by security personnel, Babar waved towards his fans, showcasing resilience in the face of defeat. The heartfelt reception by his family and the fans illustrated the unwavering support for the captain.

PCB's Decision Looms

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to make a critical decision regarding Babar's future as the captain of the national side. A meeting between Babar and PCB chief Zaka Ashraf is scheduled for this week, and the outcome will determine whether Babar continues to lead the team in ODIs.

Babar's Captaincy Journey

Appointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain in 2019 and later taking over the Test captaincy in 2021, Babar has led the team in two Asia Cups, two T20 World Cups, and one ODI World Cup. Notably, under his leadership, Pakistan ended their World Cup losing streak against India in 2021 and reached the final of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Babar's Grand Welcome

In a surprising turn of events, despite the team's poor performance, Babar Azam received a grand welcome in Pakistan. A viral video on social media captured the scenes at the airport, where fans eagerly awaited Babar's glimpse and enthusiastically took selfies with him. The outpouring of love from fans was evident, with chants of 'Babar, I love you' and 'King Babar' echoing in the background.