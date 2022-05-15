हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Matheesha Pathirana

'Baby Lasith Malinga' Matheesha Pathirana hailed by MS Dhoni and fans despite CSK's big loss vs GT in IPL 2022

Pathirana, who also comes from Sri Lanka, shone with the ball in hand as he began to bowl like Malinga to help defend the small total CSK has put on the board. 

&#039;Baby Lasith Malinga&#039; Matheesha Pathirana hailed by MS Dhoni and fans despite CSK&#039;s big loss vs GT in IPL 2022
Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians' pace-bowling legend Lasith Malinga has retired and currently coaches the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. But his successor is here in form of Matheesha Pathirana, who made his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 63 of IPL 2022. 

CSK, however, lost the match by 7 wickets as they were outplayed by Gujarat Titans in all departments of the game.

Pathirana, who also comes from Sri Lanka, was a standout bowler for Chennai as he shone with the ball in hand. The world was in awe of him as soon as he began to bowl like Malinga to help defend the small total CSK has put on the board. 

He picked up 2 wickets in his spell, removing Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill for 18 and their captain Hardik Pandya for 7. 

Gill was caught before the stumps, done in by the pace while Pandya was caught in the deep as he tried to launch an attack off the pacer. 

Apart from these wickets, what caught fans' attention is not just his Malinga-like action but also the precision. 

 Pathirana continues to bowl some toe-crushing yorkers to ensure the GT batters did not have the runs come easy for them. He was the best bowler on show for CSK and even captain MS Dhoni was mighty impressed with him. 

"With Pathirana, the margin of error is slim. He's got a good slower one and it will be tough to hit him if he bowls consistent pace. We will look to give people chances," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation ceremony. 

This was some praise coming from a four-time IPL champion. But not to forget the praise Pathirana was getting on social media as fans began trending him on Twitter. 

Check out some noted reactions below: 

