BAN vs ENG 1st ODI: Dawid Malan's Century Helps England Beat Bangladesh By 3 Wickets

Dawid Malan's century helped England overcome Bangladesh's much-vaunted spin attack to secure a three-wicket win in the opening game of the three-match series of one-day internationals on Wednesday.

Trusting his defense on a slow wicket, Malan scored 114 not out with eight fours and four sixes to steer England to 212-7 with eight balls to spare after Bangladesh was bowled out for 209 in 47.2 overs.

The hosts' spin attack, which has fashioned many victories on home soil, proved tough to deal with. Shakib Al Hasan struck in the first over, dismissing Jason Roy for four, while fellow left-arm spinner Taijul Islam removed opener Phil Salt for 12.

Taijul, who ended up with 3-54, also had James Vince stumped for six, while fast bowler Taskin Ahmed got the better of captain Jos Buttler (nine) with a delivery that carried extra bounce.

Dawid Malan, the hero of England.



Chasing 209 in Bangladesh, team was struggling with 65/4 then Malan showed his game in tough conditions & scored a terrific 114*(145) to seal the first ODI for the World Champions. pic.twitter.com/DwrQm4rU9A — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 1, 2023

A fifth-wicket partnership of 38 between Malan and Will Jacks was the key to steadying the innings, though.

"You know they have a lot of spin. It's satisfying to get over the line, handling pressure is part of the job," Malan said. "I told Jos it would have been tough to chase if they'd have got 30-40 more."

Bangladesh appeared to be in control when off-spinner Mehidy Hasan had Jacks caught for 26 by Arif Hossain at deep mid-wicket. But Malan remained calm and he drove Taskin for four through mid-on to bring up his fourth ODI century, off 134 balls. Moeen Ali contributed 14 while Adil Rashid chipped in with 17 not out before Malan sealed the win with a four through mid-on.

Earlier, Bangladesh lost in-form opener Liton Das cheaply but Arif and Mahmudullah (31) combined for a 53-run partnership, the only 50-plus stand in the match, for the fifth wicket to help Bangladesh get past 200. Rashid, Moeen, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood all claimed two wickets for England.