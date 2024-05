BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I In Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, 230PM IST, Chattogram

Bangladesh play Zimbabwe in the third T20I of the five-match series today in Chattogram. They aim to seal the series 3-0 before the action moves to Dhaka for the last two matches. Bangladesh have been on top of their game so far in the series, registering heavy wins. They won the 2nd T20I by 6 wickets having won the toss and opted to bat second again. Zimbabwe made 138 for 7 in 20 overs as Brian Bennett and Jonathan Campbell score 44 and 45 each. But the Zimbabwean top-order continued to struggle.

Mustafizur Rahman did not play 2nd T20I despite being available and it will be fascinating to see if he plays the match today or gets rested. He had been playing non-stop cricket for CSK in IPL 2024. As far as Dream11 team for this match is concerned, back Mehadi Hasan, Sikandar Raza as all-rounders. As wicketkeepers, you can pick Litton Das, Clive Madande and Joylord Gumbie. In batting, do not miss Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy.

BAN vs ZIM: Predicted XIs:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain

Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Johnathan Campbell, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu

BAN vs ZIM 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Litton Das, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie

Batters: Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Litton Das

Vice-Captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh: Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Ainsley Ndlovu, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akra

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali(w), Mahmudullah, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Afif Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib