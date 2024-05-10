BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I In Shere Bangla National Stadium, 530PM IST, Dhaka
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction BAN vs ZIM 4th T20I Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
With series already lost, Zimbabwe will look to improve their cricket and register a win in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series on Friday at Dhaka. Bangladesh have won all the three T20Is played so far. They won the first game chasing, by 8 and 9 wickets respectively before winning the third match by 9 runs. It will be interesting to see of Zimbabwe can avoid another defeat in hands of the hosts today.
Some exciting names in both the teams if you are looking to make a Dream11 or any other fantasy team today. Shakib Al Hasan can be your captain while go for Litton Das as your keeper. Towhid Hridoy and Craig Ervine are good choiced as batters. Do include Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams from Zimbabwe as well.
BAN vs ZIM 4th T20I: Probable playing XIs
Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali (WK), Rishad Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed
Zimbabwe: Jaylord Gumbie (WK), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennet, Sikandar Raza (C), Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza
BAN vs ZIM 4th T20I: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers: Litton Das
Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Craig Ervine
All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan, Sean Williams,
Ryan Burl
Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani
Captain: Shakib Al Hasan
Vice-captain: Sean Williams
BAN vs ZIM 4th T20I: Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali(w), Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam
