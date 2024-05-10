BAN vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I In Shere Bangla National Stadium, 530PM IST, Dhaka

With series already lost, Zimbabwe will look to improve their cricket and register a win in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series on Friday at Dhaka. Bangladesh have won all the three T20Is played so far. They won the first game chasing, by 8 and 9 wickets respectively before winning the third match by 9 runs. It will be interesting to see of Zimbabwe can avoid another defeat in hands of the hosts today.

Some exciting names in both the teams if you are looking to make a Dream11 or any other fantasy team today. Shakib Al Hasan can be your captain while go for Litton Das as your keeper. Towhid Hridoy and Craig Ervine are good choiced as batters. Do include Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams from Zimbabwe as well.

BAN vs ZIM 4th T20I: Probable playing XIs

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jaker Ali (WK), Rishad Hossain, Mohammed Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Zimbabwe: Jaylord Gumbie (WK), Craig Ervine, Brian Bennet, Sikandar Raza (C), Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Jonathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza

BAN vs ZIM 4th T20I: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das

Batters: Towhid Hridoy, Craig Ervine

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan, Sean Williams,

Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Blessing Muzarabani

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-captain: Sean Williams

BAN vs ZIM 4th T20I: Squads

Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie(w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza(c), Clive Madande, Johnathan Campbell, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava, Ainsley Ndlovu

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali(w), Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam