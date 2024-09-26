Bangladesh Legendary Player Shakib Al Hasan Declares Retirement From Test Cricket

Bangladesh legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan announced his retirement from Test cricket on Thursday. The stalwart player will play his last Test match against South Africa in Mirpur. The left hand batter has been one of the most crucial players for Bangladesh, proving himself as one of the biggest match-winners across formats. Ahead of the second Test against India, Shakib also confirmed his T20I retirement.

Back in 2007, Shakib Al Hasan made his Test debut for Bangladesh against India at Chattogram. As of now, the 37-year-old has taken part in 70 Tests for the Bangla Tigers. Apart from making 4600 runs, Shakib has picked up 242 wickets at an average of 31.85 and a strike rate of 64.4. He has taken nineteen five-wicket hauls, coming out as the most important player of Bangladesh.

SHAKIB AL HASAN ANNOUNCES TEST RETIREMENT.



- Shakib to retire from Test cricket after the Test match against South Africa in Mirpur. pic.twitter.com/g4DTAkxF9v — Mufaddal Vohra (mufaddal_vohra) September 26, 2024

Shakib also smashed five centuries and 31 fifties in Tests, proving his worth with the bat many times. The veteran all-rounder is currently taking part in two match Test series against India. The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be taking place in Kanpur from Friday. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team emerged victorious in the first Test as they outplayed Bangladesh by 280 runs. The host nation will be looking for a whitewash against the visitors. Bangladesh on the other hand, came out to play the series against India on the back of a brilliant series win against Pakistan in the red ball format. But then, in the first Test against India, they looked clueless. They will look to draw the series when they take on India in Kanpur.

Squads:

India Second Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant (WK), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shubman Gill.

Bangladesh Second Test Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Nahid Rana, Mominul Haque, Litton Kumer Das, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Jaker Ali Anik, Taijul Islam, Shadman Islam.