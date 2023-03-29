Bangladesh Vs Ireland 2nd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I Match Online And On TV?

Bangladesh will look to seal another T20I series win when they take on Ireland in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday (March 29). Hosts Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series after winning the rain-hit first game by 22 runs via DLS method.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed was the star of the win for Bangladesh in the first game, claiming four wickets in his two overs. “They needed 104 runs from eight overs in favourable conditions and the ball was coming on to the bat,” Taskin Ahmed said at the post-match press conference after Bangladesh win on Monday (March 27).

“It was slightly wet out there too. But we didn't relax till the last over. We stuck to the process. We focused on the execution, whatever the situation demanded. It is our responsibility to adjust to the wicket. We are assessing the conditions and adjusting ourselves to the behaviour of the wicket. It is part of the learning process. If we can execute properly, we can bowl better,” he added.

Ireland had earlier lost the three-match ODI series 2-0 as well. This is the first time Bangladesh and Ireland are playing in a T20I series since 2012.

Modhumoti Bank Limited T20i Series: Bangladesh vs Ireland: 2nd T20i _



Watch the Match Live on: Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole, Toffee



Here’s everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match:

When will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will start on March 29, Wednesday.

Where will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will be hosted in Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

What time will the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match begin?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will begin at 130 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 1 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match?

The Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I match Predicted 11

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Rony Talukdar, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Liton Das, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Ireland: Paul Stirling (C), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, George Hume, G Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, B White, C Young