BAN vs NZ 5th T20I

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: NZ beat hosts BAN in 5th T20I to end tour on a high

New Zealand beat Bangladesh in the fifth and final T20 International by 27 runs but host Bangladesh won the series 3-2.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: NZ beat hosts BAN in 5th T20I to end tour on a high
File image (Source: Blackcaps/Twitter)

New Zealand won the final T20I against Bangladesh by a convincing 27 runs in Dhaka at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Friday, as the hosts took the series 3-2.

Batting first, the Kiwis managed 161/5 in 20 overs, thanks to captain Tom Latham's half-century and Finn Allen's explosive 41, and Bangladesh, who sent out a side with four changes with an eye on the fast-approaching ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, fell short after collapses at the top and lower order.

Bangladesh had a tricky target and decided the best approach to the chase was a caution. Their openers, Mohammad Naim and Liton Das put on 26 runs within the first five overs, but before they could capitalise on that start, the New Zealand bowlers struck, with Ajaz Patel seeing off Das.

The hosts were soon reduced to 46/4 in nine overs as they never got going in the match and fumbled the chase. Afif Hossain ended up unbeaten on a 33-ball 49*, with Bangladesh falling short by 27 runs. New Zealand's second-string side ended a difficult tour on a much-deserved high.

Brief Scores: New Zealand - 161/5 in 20 overs (Latham 50*, Allen 41, Nicholls 20; Shoriful 2/48, Afif 1/18, Nasum 1/25); Bangladesh - 134/8 in 20 overs (Afif 49*, Naim Sheikh 23, Mahmudullah 23; Ajaz 2/21, Scott 2/23, Rachin 1/19)

