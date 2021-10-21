Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch BANGLA vs PNG Live in India

Their campaign back on track, Bangladesh will start as overwhelming favourites when they face Papua New Guinea in a must-win Group B league game of the T20 World Cup in Al Ameerat, Oman, on Thursday (October 21). Bangladesh, who came into the tournament as the sixth-ranked team after having beaten the likes of New Zealand and Australia at home, suffered a shock six-run defeat against Scotland.

But the Mahmudullah-led side bounced back in style, getting the better of Oman by 26 runs on Tuesday night. Bangladesh will need a win to keep their chances of making it to the Super12 alive, as they only have two points from two games, and are placed third with a net run-rate of +0.500.

Let the good times What are your predictions in today's #T20WorldCup action? pic.twitter.com/6pQMPCh20z — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 21, 2021

A win against Papua New Guinea will give them two crucial points and then they would also hope that Oman lose their final game against Scotland, who have already qualified from the group, to ensure their passage into the next stage. First up though, for that to happen opener Mohammad Naim, who scored a match-winning 64 in their game against Oman, will have to continue his good form. In addition, he would need support from the likes of Liton Das, one-down Mahedi Hasan and skipper Mahmudullah, as their middle-order needs to come good.

Also the role of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan would be crucial for the Asian side. Shakib has been among the runs and wickets and he could pose a serious challenge to the PNG batters on a track that is conducive for spinners.

Mahmudullah had conceded that team would have to improve in a lot of areas despite their win against Oman. Meanwhile, the Assad Vala-led Papa New Guinea lost both their games against Oman (by 10 wickets) and Scotland (by 17 runs) and are already out of contention.

Vala, who hit a brisk half century in their lung-opener, would need to play a big innings and also need support from the other batters.

Teams (from):

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (capt), Liton Das, Mohammed Naim, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (WK), Afif Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin.

Papua New Guinea: Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokana, Kipling Doriga, Tony Ura, Hiri Hiri, Gaudi Toka, Sese Bau, Damien Ravu, Kabua Vagi-Morea, Simon Atai, Jason Kila, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea begins on October 21 at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea will be held in Al Ameerat, Oman.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.