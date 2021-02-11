Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test live cricket streaming: Match timings, venue, and other details

Days after stunning hosts Bangladesh in the opening clash of the two-match Test series, West Indies would look to follow it up with a similar show and complete a clean sweep over their opponent. Kyle Mayers, who emerged as the standout player from the previous contest, anchored the Windies win on the final day of the Test as he went on to slam an unbeaten 210, making him the first cricketer to hit a fourth-innings double ton on debut.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would aim for redemption and would look to make ammends for their loss. The hosts would be without the service of experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who has been ruled out of the contest due to a strain on his thigh. Meanwhile, the team endured another blow as Shadman Islam has also been ruled out because of a hip injury. Soumya Sarkar has been added to their squad as cover.

Here are all the details from the match:

When is the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies?

The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will be played between February 3-7.

Where is the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies?

The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies start?

The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will begin at 09.00 am IST. The toss will take place at 08:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies?

The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will not broadcast in India.

How can I watch the live streaming of the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies?

The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies will live stream on the Fancode app.