Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch BAN vs ZIM Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

Bangladesh meet Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I today in Chattogram. The hosts had won the tournament by 8 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Bangladesh had won the toss and invited Zimbabwe to bat first. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 124 in 20 overs with only Clive Madande showing up in the top 7 of the batting lineup, scoring 43 off 39 balls. Wellington Masakadza hit a 38-ball 34 to ensure Zimbabwe reached a fighting total at the end of the 20 overs.

Tanzid Hasan smashed a 47-ball 67 as Bangladesh chased down the target in just 15.2 overs with eight wickets in hand. Litton Das could not do much with the bat while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 21 off 24 balls and Towhid Hridoy hit 33 off 18 balls.

The good news for Bangladesh is their ace bowler Mustafizur Rahman is back for them. Mustafizur was busy in IPL 2024 and was relieved only in early May. He has already joined the team and should play the 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe. For Zimbabwe to do well, their captain Sikandar Raza must step up. He scored a golden duck in the first match. Sean Williams also scored a golden duck. Taskin Ahmed and Saifuddin picked up 3 wickets each while Mahedi Hasan scalped two wickets.

Check live streaming details of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I below:

When is Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?

The second T20I match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe is slated on May 5, Sunday at 5:30 PM IST at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Cricket Stadium, in Chattogram.

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?

The five-match BAN vs ZIM T20I series will be available for live streaming on the FanCode website and app. However, there won't be any telecast on any Indian channels.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20I squads:

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Craig Ervine, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanvir Islam, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Soumya Sarkar.