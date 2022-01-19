BBL 2022: Cameron Boyce creates history with stunning double hat-trick - WATCH

Melbourne Renegades leg-spinner Cameron Boyce on Wednesday (January 19) created history by becoming the first player in the Big Bash League to take a double hat-trick as he bagged four wickets in four balls.

During the BBL 2022 match, Boyce ran through the Sydney Thunder's top-order and dismissed four batters in consecutive balls across two of his overs.

The veteran spinner first removed Alex Hales when he beat the Englishman for flight and had him caught for 44 on the last ball of the seventh over of the match. Then, on the first delivery of the ninth over, Boyce got Jason Sangha stumped before trapping Alex Ross and Daniel Sams lbw in the next two deliveries.

Boyce's dismissal of Ross made him the eighth player in BBL history to take a hat-trick, while Sam's wicket made him the first to claim four in a row in the tournament.

Later, in his third over the leggie got Matthew Gilkes out to hold figures of 5-21 off four overs.

The feat means that 32-year-old Boyce has become the first player in the history of the KFC BBL and just the 10th in T20 cricket to take four wickets in four balls.

During last year's Twenty20 World Cup, Ireland bowler Curtis Campher claimed a double hat-trick, and Boyce's is the first seen in top level cricket since then.

Interestingly, Campher was only the third player to ever take a double hat-trick in international 20-over games.

Talking about Boyce, the leg-spinner has played seven T20Is for Australia between 2014 and 2016 and taken eight wickets.