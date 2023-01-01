BCCI’s Review Meeting today: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid to be GRILLED by board's top brass, Read 5-point AGENDA here

BCCI's top brass will meet the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team and the captain Rohit Sharma to discuss the road ahead for the Men in Blue after a below-par 2022 on January 1 (Sunday). The year had many disappointments as India failed to win two marquee T20 tournaments - Asia Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Not to forget, Team India did not even win the Test series in England, losing the 5th rescheduled Test vs Three Lions in July. Rohit and Dravid will be available for a chat while BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Roger Binny are also expected to attended the meet.

There are going to be five points on which the the board will be focussing on. The five-point meeting agenda includes: Review of India’s T20 WC performance, Injury management, Split Captaincy, Split Coaching, Phasing out seniors in T20s.

"More than a review, it’s a discussion on the way forward. We need to understand the areas of concern and address it before it’s too late. We will once again have a meeting when the new selection committee comes in. We need to understand their viewpoint as well," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

The year 2023 is crucial for India. There is a ODI World Cup that India will be hosting. Before that, there is World Test Championship (WTC) final. India are second in the WTC points table currently behind Australia. The Aussies wll be touring India in February-March for four Tests and India need to win as many games as possible to ensure they qualify for the final at The Oval in London in June.

"It’s important to know what went wrong before we can take a call. It’s a team effort and when the players lose, we lose too. It’s a collective effort. We have ODI World Cup coming up and we need to know what is the problem they are facing," the official said.