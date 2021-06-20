हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BCCI

BCCI to donate Rs 10 crore for Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes' preparations

The Indian cricket board on Sunday pledged a donation of Rs 10 crore for the training and preparations of country's Olympic-bound athletes. 

BCCI to donate Rs 10 crore for Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes&#039; preparations
BCCI to donate Rs 10 crore for Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes' preparations (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket board on Sunday pledged a donation of Rs 10 crore for the training and preparations of country's Olympic-bound athletes.

A decision in this regard was taken at the BCCI's emergent Apex Council meeting, attended by Board president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

"The summer Olympics is scheduled to be held in Tokyo from 23 July to 8th August 2021. The BCCI has decided to support Indian athletes in every form and manner it can. In that spirit, based on the request received from the IOA/MYAS, the Apex Council of BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs 10 crores."

"The BCCI wishes all the athletes representing India in the Olympics all the very best and hopes that they return with more medals than ever before," the cricket governing body said in an official press release. 

It is understood that post departure of Li Ning as the kit sponsor, the amount donated by the BCCI will certainly help in multiple ways for the contingent in covering various costs which includes training and preparation.

"The BCCI has always believed in helping in the development of Olympic Sports and this is not the first time that a big amount is being donated," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BCCI
Next
Story

WTC final: Virat Kohli rocks Bhangra while fielding at slips, fans say 'if you win, we’ll dance with you' - WATCH

Must Watch

PT30M51S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Yoga is 'Brahmastra' against disease - Swami Ramdev Exclusive