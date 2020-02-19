BCCI tweets photos of Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium, world's biggest cricket stadium

India will have the world's biggest cricket stadium when the Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on February 24, 2020. The Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium will have a seating capacity of more than 1,10,000 and easily surpass Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground where 1,00,024 people can be accommodated.

Two of the most memorable records by Indian players have come on the cricket ground. While former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reached the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket in the stadium on March 7, 1987, while batting against Pakistan, ace all-rounder Kapil Dev etched his name in the record books by scalping his 432nd Test wicket to overtake New Zealand's Richard Hadlee Kapil had Sri Lanka's Hashan Tillakaratne caught by Sanjay Manjrekar at short leg achieve the feat.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test double century at the ground when he scored 217 against New Zealand on October 29, 1999. When he took to the field in the first Test against Sri Lanka on November 16, 2009, Tendulkar also completed his 20 years in international cricket and in the same match reached 30,000 runs in international cricket. He also achieved the feat of becoming the first batsman to score 18,000 runs in One-Day Internationals in a match against Australia during 2011 World Cup which India went on to win under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

India and Australia dominate the list of the world's biggest cricket stadiums and once the Sardar Patel Stadium is inaugurated, the former will head the charts. The top 10 cricket stadiums by seating capacity are -

Number Cricket Stadium Capacity City/Country 1 Sardar Patel Stadium 1,10,000 Ahmedabad/ India 2 Melbourne Cricket Ground 1,00,024 Melbourne/ Australia 3 Eden Gardens 68,000 Kolkata/ India 4 Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium 65,000 Naya Raipur/ India 5 Perth Stadium 60,000 Perth/ Australia 6 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium 55,000 Hyderabad/ India 7 Adelaide Oval 53,583 Adelaide/ Australia 8 MA Chidambaram Stadium 50,000 Chennai/ India Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium 50,000 Ranchi/ India Greenfield International Stadium 50,000 Thiruvananthapuram/ India Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 50,000 Lucknow/ India 9 Docklands Stadium 48,003 Melbourne/ India 10 Sydney Cricket Ground 48,000 Sydney/ India

Built in 1982 the cricket ground is popularly known as Motera Stadium and had a seating capacity of 49,000 initially which was increased to 54,000. The stadium has hosted 12 Tests, 24 One-Day Internationals and one T20 International till date (February 19, 2020)