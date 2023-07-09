BCCI vs PCB In ICC Meeting: IND vs PAK Match's Future At Stake

In an anticipated showdown between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC) is bracing for crucial discussions. The newly appointed Chairman of the PCB, Zaka Ashraf, is set to attend the ICC Meeting in Durban next week, where BCCI Secretary Jay Shah will also be present. The primary agenda revolves around determining Pakistan's participation in both the Asia Cup 2023 and the World Cup 2023.

Look at this, India has 2 high octane matches before India Vs Pakistan and Pakistan has matches with qualifiers it before India vs Pakistan so India will have great warm and Pakistan will go after playing with qualifiers. #CWC23 #ICCWorldCup2023 #BCCI #PCB #ICC pic.twitter.com/IsD39VUWao — Hussnain Muhammad Aslam (@HussnainAslam1) June 27, 2023

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan's involvement in these tournaments, as earlier assurances of their team's visit to India for the World Cup clash with India have been met with disappointment from the Pakistan government regarding the Asia Cup. Initially, Pakistan was designated as the host for the Asia Cup, but due to the BCCI's refusal to send their team to Pakistan, a hybrid model will be adopted. As a result, Pakistan will only host four matches, with Sri Lanka taking charge of the remaining fixtures, including the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan encounter.

Under mounting pressure from Pakistan's sports ministry, Zaka Ashraf will meet with Jay Shah to discuss the terms and conditions of Pakistan's visit to India for the World Cup. Pakistan's participation in the World Cup may be contingent upon their ability to host the entire Asia Cup in 2023. "Pakistan is the host; it has the right to hold all the matches in Pakistan. That is what the cricket lovers want, I don't want a hybrid model," expressed Ehsaan Mazari, Pakistan's Minister in charge of sports, to Indian Express.

With diplomatic tensions between the two neighboring nations, India has refused to send its cricket team to Pakistan. However, other sports teams, such as the Indian bridge and baseball teams, have visited Pakistan, while Pakistan's chess, hockey, and football teams have traveled to India. Regrettably, when it comes to cricket, Pakistan has only visited India for ICC events, as India has declined to engage in bilateral cricket matches. Both parties aim to find a middle ground to ensure the smooth progress of both tournaments as scheduled. However, due to this ongoing dispute, the Asia Cup schedule has faced further delays.

Despite the prevailing tensions, the ICC remains confident that Pakistan will honor its participation agreement and visit India for the World Cup. "Pakistan has signed a participation agreement to compete, and we expect them to be there and have had no indications to the contrary. All members must abide by the rules and laws of their country, and we respect that. However, we are confident that Pakistan will be in India for the Men's Cricket World Cup," stated the ICC in a statement to Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has formed a panel led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to assess whether Pakistan should proceed with their visit to India for the World Cup. Ehsaan Mazari is also a member of this panel, and since PCB falls under his ministry, the ICC Meeting holds significant importance at this juncture.