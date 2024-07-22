Ben Stokes' Hilarious Reaction To Look-A-Like In Crowd Steals Spotlight During Thrilling England Vs West Indies Test, Video Goes Viral

In a moment that brought unexpected levity to an intense cricket match, England Test captain Ben Stokes found himself at the center of a hilarious spectacle during the second Test against the West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The incident occurred when Stokes noticed a look-alike in the crowd, a doppelganger so uncanny that even the broadcast cameras couldn't resist zooming in for a closer look. Stokes' priceless reaction, a mix of surprise and amusement, left his teammates and commentators in splits, providing a memorable highlight amidst the sporting action.

England's Batting Brilliance at Trent Bridge



Beyond the humorous interlude, the second Test between England and the West Indies was marked by exceptional performances from England's top order. Joe Root and Harry Brook led the charge, each scoring centuries to set an imposing target for the West Indies. Root's 122 and Brook's 109 helped England post a formidable second innings total of 425, setting the visitors a daunting 385 runs to win.



Root's century was particularly significant, as it propelled him past the legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul into eighth place on the list of Test cricket's all-time leading run-scorers. His achievement brought him within one century of equalling Alastair Cook's England record of 33 Test hundreds, a milestone that seems imminent given Root's current form.



Brook's Maiden Century in England



Harry Brook's innings was another highlight, with the young Yorkshireman notching his first Test century on home soil. Brook's aggressive 109 came off just 118 balls, featuring 12 boundaries. His partnership with Root, worth 189 runs, was instrumental in England's commanding position. Brook's straight-driven four off Jayden Seales and subsequent boundaries off Alzarri Joseph showcased his confidence and flair.



A Record-Breaking Match for England



England's second innings total of 425 followed their first innings score of 416, marking the first time in 147 years of Test cricket that England had scored over 400 in both innings of a match. This historic feat underscored the depth and resilience of England's batting lineup.



Despite England's dominance, the West Indies showed resilience with their first innings score of 457, keeping their hopes of a remarkable chase alive. However, surpassing England's 299-5 chase against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in 2022 remains a challenging task.



The Road to Victory



England began the fourth day at 248-3, with Root and Brook continuing their assault. Brook's quick single off Joseph brought up his century, a moment celebrated with palpable joy by the Nottingham crowd. His dismissal, caught behind off Seales, triggered a mini-collapse, but Root's steady hand ensured England's total reached a formidable height.



Stokes, meanwhile, had a less successful outing with the bat, falling for eight to a careless hook shot. Jamie Smith also contributed minimally, scoring six before edging to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva off off-spinner Kevin Sinclair.



Root's innings ended with an extravagant reverse scoop off Shamar Joseph, a shot that epitomized his mastery and confidence. His dismissal, caught at short extra-cover off Jason Holder, was a minor setback in an otherwise dominant performance.



England's Bowling Prowess



With England's tail cleaned up by Seales, who finished with figures of 4-97, the attention turned to England's bowlers to secure victory. The target of 385 presents a stern test for the West Indies, who will need to defy history to level the series.