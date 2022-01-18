हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashes

Beth Mooney ruled out of the Ashes series with a fractured jaw, confirms Cricket Australia

Australia batter Beth Mooney has been ruled out of the Ashes series after fracturing her jaw in training.

Beth Mooney ruled out of the Ashes series with a fractured jaw, confirms Cricket Australia
Beth Mooney (Source: Twitter)

On Tuesday (January 18) Cricket Australia confirmed that batter Beth Mooney will miss the Women's Ashes series against England after fracturing her jaw in training. Mooney, the world's top ranked Twenty20 batter, will undergo surgery later in the day after being hit in training on Monday, with her return date to be confirmed after the operation.

The 28-year-old is also a doubt for the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March. Australia will fly out around Febuary 10, CA said, in order to meet the mandatory 10-day quarantine requirement ahead of the tournament. 

"Beth was batting incredibly well and as can happen, just a rogue ball came up and put her in a tough position and she tried to get out of the way, but copped it on the side of the chin," Australia coach Matthew Mott said.

Australia are already without spinners Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux for the Ashes but all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who will miss the warm-up matches against Australia A after a COVID-19 scare, will be available for the start of the series. 

The multi-format series begins on Thursday with the first of three T20 internationals at the Adelaide Oval.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AshesCricketAustraliaBeth MooneyEnglandWomen's cricket
Next
Story

Shane Warne turned to alcohol after affair with student led to breakup with wife Simone Callahan

Must Watch

PT6M31S

Women soldiers openly scuffle