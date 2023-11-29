LIVE Updates | BK vs SSS, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Irfan Pathan Vs Ross Taylor

BK vs SSS Legends League 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bhilwara Kings showcased an impressive kickoff to their Legends League Cricket journey, securing a notable 3-wicket triumph against the India Capitals. However, the initial triumph didn't translate into a winning streak, as they faced consecutive defeats in their subsequent outings. This downturn has left the Irfan Pathan-led squad languishing at the bottom of the points table. Eager for redemption, they aim to revive their campaign in the upcoming clash against the Southern Superstars at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on November 29.

Parallelly, the Southern Superstars, mirroring the Kings' fortunes, clinched just one victory in this season's Legends League Cricket. Their initial defeats to Urbanisers Hyderabad and India Capitals were followed by a redemptive win over Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers in their latest encounter. Notably, the Superstars skillfully chased down Manipal's modest target of 124 runs, displaying composed batting and securing victory with two balls to spare. In contrast, the Bhilwara Kings faced a humbling defeat in their previous match, falling short in the pursuit of Manipal Tigers' imposing total of 212 runs, managing only 122 in reply.

