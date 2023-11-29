trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693347
NewsCricket
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET 2023

LIVE Updates | BK vs SSS, 2023 Legends League Cricket Match Live Score: Irfan Pathan Vs Ross Taylor

Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars (BK vs SSS), 2023 Legends League Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard & Updates: Manipal Tigers, Urbanrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Giants lead with 4 points each, followed by India Capitals, Southern Super Stars, and Bhilwara Kings with 2 points each after 3 matches each.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
LIVE Blog

BK vs SSS Legends League 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bhilwara Kings showcased an impressive kickoff to their Legends League Cricket journey, securing a notable 3-wicket triumph against the India Capitals. However, the initial triumph didn't translate into a winning streak, as they faced consecutive defeats in their subsequent outings. This downturn has left the Irfan Pathan-led squad languishing at the bottom of the points table. Eager for redemption, they aim to revive their campaign in the upcoming clash against the Southern Superstars at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on November 29.

 

Parallelly, the Southern Superstars, mirroring the Kings' fortunes, clinched just one victory in this season's Legends League Cricket. Their initial defeats to Urbanisers Hyderabad and India Capitals were followed by a redemptive win over Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers in their latest encounter. Notably, the Superstars skillfully chased down Manipal's modest target of 124 runs, displaying composed batting and securing victory with two balls to spare. In contrast, the Bhilwara Kings faced a humbling defeat in their previous match, falling short in the pursuit of Manipal Tigers' imposing total of 212 runs, managing only 122 in reply.

 

Follow LIVE Updates And Score From Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars League Cricket 2023 Match Here.

29 November 2023
12:29 PM

LIVE Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars: Full Squads

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan(w), Solomon Mire, Lendl Simmons, Robin Bist, Yusuf Pathan, Christopher Barnwell, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Iqbal Abdulla, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Pinal Shah, Tim Murtagh, William Porterfield, Dhammika Prasad, Prosper Utseya, Shane Watson

Southern Super Stars Squad: Jesse Ryder, Upul Tharanga, Ross Taylor(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Chaturanga de Silva, Rajesh Bishnoi, Pawan Negi, Ashok Dinda, Suranga Lakmal, Johan Botha, Hamid Hassan, Abdur Razzak, Farveez Maharoof, Cameron White, Tanmay Srivastava, Aaron Finch, Manvinder Bisla, Amit Verma, Bipul Sharma, Amila Aponso, Dilshan Munaweera, Rameez Khan, Andre McCarthy, Pankaj Kumar Rao

12:24 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Legends League Cricket 2023 match Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars on Wednesday. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

