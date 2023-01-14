Watch: Ball lands in 30-yard-circle but umpire gives it a six as it had hit roof in Big Bash League 2023

The Big Bash League's 2022–23 season has had several entertaining moments thus far, like the Sydney Thunder being bowled out for 14 runs, Adam Zampa's audacious "Mankading" effort, and Michael Nesser's amazing boundary line catch. Another amazing occurrence occurred on Saturday, January 14, during the titanic match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades, two city rivals, at the renowned Docklands Stadium. In the third over of the Star's innings, Renegades pacer Will Sutherland delivered a ball that wicketkeeper Joe Clark slammed over the stadium's closed roof.

Beau Webster sends ANOTHER one into the Marvel Stadium roof - and that'll be another SIX runs!! _#BBL12 pic.twitter.com/3YdMNv0cLv — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 14, 2023

Ball hit on the roof & it's a six!!!pic.twitter.com/UDNw40GVOZ January 14, 2023

The umpires chose to award the ball a six despite the fact that it ultimately landed inside the thirty-yard circle. When Beau Webster drove Tom Rodgers into the roof in the 16th over of the innings, the incident occurred once more despite the ball landing near to the pitch. Many people may recall that this was previously referred to as a dead-ball, and the same is true when a ball strikes the spider-cam. The second season saw the ironic Renegades skipper Aaron Finch smash the ball into the roof, which led to the decision to amend this regulation and make similar events maximums.

The Australian T20 league's organisers chose to close the roof for the crucial Melbourne Derby due to the extreme heat in Melbourne. The only cricket venue in the world with an inside roof is the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. Stars won the toss and decided to bowl first in the game. Their bowlers performed admirably, limiting the Rengaded to a score of 162 on the scoreboard. Sam Harper led his team in scoring with a 51-run innings in 36 balls. Jonathan Wells, who struck a quick-fire knock of 44 in only 24 balls, provided him with adequate support. Stars appear at ease in the running and poised to triumph. With a 37-ball 59, Clark gave them an excellent start and placed them on track to win the two points.