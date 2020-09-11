Big Bash League: Matthew Renshaw signs three-year deal with Adelaide Strikers

Australian left-handed batsman Matthew Renshaw has been roped in by the Adelaide Strikers in a three-year deal ahead of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The 24-year-old has been signed by Strikers following his impressive batting peformance for Bisbane Heat last summer, when he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with a total of 348 runs at a strike rate of 129.85.

As an official off-spinner, he bagged six wickets for Heat in 23 overs he bowled in the last BBL season at an economy rate of 7.52, cricket.com.au reported.

After signing the deal, Renshaw took to his official Twitter handle and expressed excitement over the new chapter of his career with Strikers.

The Australian all-rounder also thanked Brisbane Heat for the last three years, adding that he had thoroughly enjoyed his time with the club and teammates.

"Pumped to be joining @strikersbbl for the next 3 years! Big thank you to everyone at the @heatbbl for the last 3 years, I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club and team and all of our achievements. Thanks also to the fans for all your support! Excited for the next chapter!," he tweeted.

Pumped to be joining @strikersbbl for the next 3 years! Big thank you to everyone at the @heatbbl for the last 3 years, I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club and team and all of our achievements. Thanks also to the fans for all your support! Excited for the next chapter! pic.twitter.com/CDV2pfZ9SU — Matt Renshaw (@MattRenshaw449) September 11, 2020

Renshaw will join his fellow Queenslander Michael Neser in the Adelaide Strikers squad. He now becomes the Strikers' second signing before the upcoming season of BBL after they sent Billy Stanlake to the Melbourne Stars in return for Daniel Worrall.

Adelaide Strikers will kickstart their campaign against Melbourne Renegades on December 3 at Adelaide Oval.