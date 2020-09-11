हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Matthew Renshaw

Big Bash League: Matthew Renshaw signs three-year deal with Adelaide Strikers

Australian left-handed batsman Adelaide Strikers Matthew Renshaw has been roped in by the Adelaide Strikers in a three-year deal ahead of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Big Bash League: Matthew Renshaw signs three-year deal with Adelaide Strikers
Image Credits: Twitter/@MattRenshaw449

Australian left-handed batsman Matthew Renshaw has been roped in by the Adelaide Strikers in a three-year deal ahead of the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The 24-year-old has been signed by Strikers following his impressive batting peformance for Bisbane Heat last summer, when he finished as the second-highest run-scorer with a total of 348 runs at a strike rate of 129.85.

As an official off-spinner, he bagged six wickets for Heat in 23 overs he bowled in the last BBL season at an economy rate of 7.52, cricket.com.au reported. 

After signing the deal, Renshaw took to his official Twitter handle and expressed excitement over the new chapter of his career with Strikers.

The Australian all-rounder also thanked Brisbane Heat for the last three years, adding that he had thoroughly enjoyed his time with the club and teammates.

"Pumped to be joining @strikersbbl for the next 3 years! Big thank you to everyone at the @heatbbl for the last 3 years, I’ve really enjoyed my time with the club and team and all of our achievements. Thanks also to the fans for all your support! Excited for the next chapter!," he tweeted.

Renshaw will join his fellow Queenslander Michael Neser in the Adelaide Strikers squad. He now becomes the Strikers' second signing before the upcoming season of BBL after they sent Billy Stanlake to the Melbourne Stars in return for Daniel Worrall.

Adelaide Strikers will kickstart their campaign against Melbourne Renegades on December 3 at Adelaide Oval.

 

 

 

Tags:
Matthew RenshawAdelaide StrikersBig Bash LeagueBrisbane Heatcricket news
Next
Story

BCCI will not hold its AGM by September 30: Secretary to state bodies
  • 45,62,414Confirmed
  • 76,271Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M42S

Bollywood Breaking 2020 : Showik confessed that he arranges drugs for Sushant many times