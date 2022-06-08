Australia pacer Micthell Starc has been ruled out of the second T20I against Sri Lanka which is scheduled to take place in R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Wednesday. The left-arm pacer suffered a finger injury in the first T20I. Starc was the star with the ball for the visitors as he clinched three crucial wickets to help his side win the game by 10 wickets.

Mitchell Starc will miss the second T20I against Sri Lanka due to a finger mishap. He slit the index finger of his bowling hand on his shoe spike during the opening over yesterday. #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/IlbX7njScI — (@TrendSteveSmith) June 8, 2022

The 32-year-old pacer slit the index finger of his left arm on his shoe spike during the first over of the match. Starc was struggling to complete his full quota of four overs but he somehow managed it after some on-field treatment. Starc removed three Sri Lankan batters - Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dushmantha Chameera - in the match while giving away just 26 runs.

Starc's teammate Jos Hazlewood told cricket.com.au., “It was a strange one. Once his left leg came back through, he clipped it on the spike, so he’s got a little cut on his bowling finger. He was allowed to strap it tonight being an external blow in this game (but) can’t strap it (Wednesday) night so that might cause a few problems.”

Starc is likely to be replaced Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, or talented spinner Mitchell Swepson for the second T20I. The next T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia is scheduled for June 8.

Full Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Lahiru Madushanka, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis