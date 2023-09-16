In a significant turn of events, Akash Deep has been named as the replacement for the injured Shivam Mavi in the Indian Men's Cricket Team for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2023. This crucial decision by the Men's Selection Committee has sent ripples of excitement and curiosity through the cricketing fraternity.

_ UPDATE _: 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 - #TeamIndia (Men's and Women's) Squad Updates. #AsianGames



All The Details __ https://t.co/iHimyKMa83 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 16, 2023

Shivam Mavi's Injury Woes

Shivam Mavi, the promising young pacer, was all set to be a part of the Men's Squad for the Asian Games. However, a back injury has dashed his hopes, rendering him unfit for the tournament. Mavi's absence is undoubtedly a blow to the squad, as his pace and swing had the potential to trouble any opposition. The Men's cricket competition in a T20 format is scheduled to take place from 28th September to 8th October 2023.

Akash Deep's Call-Up

In light of Shivam Mavi's unfortunate injury, the selectors turned to Akash Deep, a versatile all-rounder known for his consistent performances in domestic cricket. Deep's inclusion not only bolsters the team but also adds depth to both the batting and bowling departments. His ability to contribute with both the bat and ball makes him an asset for Team India.

The Revised Squad

The revised Team India (Senior Men) squad for the 19th Asian Games now comprises some of the most promising talents in Indian cricket. With Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the team, supported by the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, and Washington Sundar, the squad is a perfect blend of youth and experience. Akash Deep's presence will add another layer of flexibility to the team's strategy.

Standby Players Waiting in the Wings

While the focus remains on the playing XI, the standby list of players including Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, and Venkatesh Iyer showcases the depth of talent in Indian cricket. These players will be ready to step up if the need arises, demonstrating India's bench strength.