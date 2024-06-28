Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761324
NewsCricket
IND VS ENG

Blame Game In England Camp After T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Defeat Against Team India, Captain Jos Buttler Says THIS

For England, it was a chance to defend their title and reaffirm their dominance in T20 cricket.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 08:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Blame Game In England Camp After T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Defeat Against Team India, Captain Jos Buttler Says THIS

In a clash that echoed echoes of past encounters, the semi-final showdown between India and England at Providence Stadium, Guyana, during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was more than just a contest—it was a narrative of redemption and regret etched into the annals of cricketing history.

Also Read: Top 10 Records Broken In Team India's Thumping Win Over England In T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinals - In Pics

Setting the Stage

The atmosphere crackled with anticipation as two unbeaten giants prepared to duel for a coveted spot in the finals. For England, it was a chance to defend their title and reaffirm their dominance in T20 cricket. Meanwhile, India sought to erase the haunting memories of their crushing defeat to
England in the previous edition.

A Tale of Dominance and Redemption

From the outset, India seized control with a commanding display of spin prowess on a surface tailor-made for turning deliveries. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav wove a web that ensnared England's batting lineup, claiming six crucial wickets between them. The decision not to utilize Moeen Ali's spin proved costly for England, as their attempt to combat the Indian onslaught fell short.

Captain's Admission of Error

Jos Buttler, England's captain, did not mince words in his post-match reflection. "In hindsight, I should've bowled Moeen considering how spin was dominating," lamented Buttler during the presentation ceremony. This admission underscored a critical misstep in strategy that ultimately shaped the outcome of the match. Despite commendable efforts from Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone, England found themselves unable to navigate the spin labyrinth spun by India.

Rohit Sharma's Heroics

On the flip side, Rohit Sharma, leading from the front, anchored India's innings with a composed fifty, laying a solid foundation. Supported by dynamic cameos from Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, India posted a competitive total of 171/7. This blend of aggression and finesse not only set a challenging target but also showcased India's depth and adaptability in crucial moments.

The Unraveling of England

Chasing 172 for victory, England initially showed promise with a brisk start from Jos Buttler and Phil Salt. However, the introduction of Axar Patel and the precision of Jasprit Bumrah dismantled England's top order, leaving them reeling at 72/7—a position from which recovery seemed improbable. Despite a valiant effort from Jofra Archer, England succumbed to the relentless pressure exerted by India's bowlers, concluding their innings at 103.

TAGS

Ind vs EngIndia vs EnglandT20 World Cup 2024Jos ButtlerT20 World Cup 2024 semifinal India vs EnglandIndia vs England T20 World Cup match summaryJos Buttler post-match interview T20 World CupIND vs ENG cricket match highlightsProvidence Stadium T20 World Cup 2024India's spin dominance vs EnglandJos Buttler admission after T20 defeatRohit Sharma fifty vs England T20 World CupAxar Patel Kuldeep Yadav bowling performanceMoeen Ali bowling strategy mistakeIndia's path to T20 World Cup finalEngland's batting collapse T20 World CupJos Buttler captaincy analysis T20 semifinalGuyana T20 World Cup venueHardik Pandya Suryakumar Yadav partnershipRavindra Jadeja late fireworks T20 World CupEngland's title defense T20 World CupSpin-friendly pitches T20 World CupProvidence Stadium pitch conditionsAdil Rashid wickets vs India T20 World CupLiam Livingstone batting performanceJofra Archer bowling impact T20 World CupEngland's run rate vs India T20 World
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?