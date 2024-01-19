Blame Game In Pakistan Cricket Team Camp After 4th Consecutive Defeat Against New Zealand, Captain Shaheen Afridi Says THIS

Pakistan's struggles continue as they face a 4-0 deficit in the ongoing five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Captain Shaheen Afridi, in a candid reflection, shares his thoughts after the fourth consecutive defeat in Christchurch. Following the disappointing loss, Shaheen Afridi expressed his views on the match, focusing on what could have been a game-changing moment. Despite an impressive start from opener Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan failed to seize the opportunities in the middle overs.

"I think the way Rizwan gave us the start, it was very good. Unfortunately, we couldn't grab the opportunity in the middle overs," said Shaheen. He believes that a total of 170, especially considering Rizwan's performance, could have tilted the game in Pakistan's favour.

New Zealand's Resilience Shines Through

New Zealand found themselves in a precarious position at 20-3 in the third over, but a remarkable partnership between Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell turned the tide. Their 139-run stand in 93 balls paved the way for New Zealand's seven-wicket triumph. Mitchell's 72 runs in 44 balls and Phillips' 70 in 52 balls showcased the resilience that has become a hallmark of the Kiwi side.

Shaheen Afridi, despite claiming all three wickets in New Zealand's inning, couldn't prevent the determined duo from steering their team to victory.

Rizwan's Lone Battle

In the quest to set a competitive target, Mohammad Rizwan emerged as the standout performer for Pakistan. His unbeaten 90 runs off 63 balls, adorned with six fours and two sixes, laid the foundation. However, the lack of substantial partnerships and quick dismissals of other batsmen hindered Pakistan from capitalizing on Rizwan's heroic effort.

Final Match: A Chance for Redemption

As Pakistan faces the imminent threat of a series whitewash, Shaheen Afridi's leadership skills and the team's ability to learn from past mistakes will be crucial in the final showdown. Afridi remains optimistic about the team's chances and emphasizes the importance of seizing opportunities in the last T20I.